Home Nation

Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam gets battery torch symbol for Lok Sabha elections

The actor-turned-politician took to Twitter to thank the Election Commission for allotting an 'appropriate' symbol to his party.

Published: 10th March 2019 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan. (File | PTI)

By Online Desk

The election commission on Sunday allotted battery torch as a symbol to Kamal Haasan's party - Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) - for the general elections 2019.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW FULL ELECTION COVERAGE

The actor-turned-politician took to Twitter to thank the Election Commission for allotting an "appropriate" symbol to his party. He further assured that his party will be the "Torchbearer for the new era in Tamil Nadu and Indian politics."

MNM was launched in Madurai February 2018 and Haasan had announced that he will contest in the general elections 2019.

He later announced that MNM will contest in all the 39 Tamil Nadu seats and one in Puducherry alone. However, the list of candidates has not been announced. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Haasan Makkal Needhi Maiam Election Commission MNM General Elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 India election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp