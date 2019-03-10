Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam gets battery torch symbol for Lok Sabha elections

By Online Desk

The election commission on Sunday allotted battery torch as a symbol to Kamal Haasan's party - Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) - for the general elections 2019.

The actor-turned-politician took to Twitter to thank the Election Commission for allotting an "appropriate" symbol to his party. He further assured that his party will be the "Torchbearer for the new era in Tamil Nadu and Indian politics."

MNM thanks the Election commision for granting us the "Battery Torch" symbol for the forthcoming elections. So appropriate. @maiamofficial will endeavour to be the “Torch-Bearer” for a new era in TN and Indian politics. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 10, 2019

MNM was launched in Madurai February 2018 and Haasan had announced that he will contest in the general elections 2019.

He later announced that MNM will contest in all the 39 Tamil Nadu seats and one in Puducherry alone. However, the list of candidates has not been announced.