Prashant Kishor targeted over ‘alliance’ comment

JD(U) national vice-president Prashant Kishor created a flutter after he questioned the Nitish Kumar-led party’s decision to realign with the BJP after its exit from the UPA in 2017.

PATNA: JD(U) national vice-president Prashant Kishor created a flutter after he questioned the Nitish Kumar-led party’s decision to realign with the BJP after its exit from the UPA in 2017. “They should have gone for a fresh mandate,” Kishor, who is a poll strategist, told a news portal, adding, “That’s my personal view”.

Kishor had inadvertently created a flutter while motivating youths to join the JD(U) at Muzaffarpur last week, when he said, “I have helped many politicians to become the PM and CM. Why should I not help you to be elected to the panchayats on a party ticket?” He said his comment has been taken out of context. Kishor’s comments have drawn widespread criticism from within his own party of which he is a senior leader and among the closest political colleagues of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Neeraj Kumar, the party spokesperson, said Kishore’s opinion made in public was not welcome. “Where were his knowledge and suggestions when the party took the decision to realign with the BJP after exiting the Mahagathbandhan in 2017,” Neeraj asked. JD(U) insiders said that the top leaders on Saturday discussed the two statements of Kishore and voiced their disapproval.

