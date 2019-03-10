Madhya Pradesh Governor passes ordinance to increase OBC quota

By ANI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has approved an ordinance to increase reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) from 14 per cent to 27 per cent.

The move is seen as an effort by the Kamal Nath-led Congress government to gain the support of the OBCs ahead of the coming Lok Sabha elections, due from April-May.

It also comes before the model code of conduct for the general elections which is set to be announced soon.

Earlier on March 6, the Chief Minister had announced that his government will increase the reservation quota for OBCs from 14 per cent to 27 per cent in Madhya Pradesh.

The Chief Minister had also assured that 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker section in the general category will also be implemented in the state.