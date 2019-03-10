Home Nation

Manipur insurgent groups write to Amit Shah, seek ticket for favoured candidate

The involvement of armed rebels in elections in the Northeast has been an open secret. This is, perhaps, for the first time that they have come out openly in support of a candidate.
 

Published: 10th March 2019 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah (File | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Two militant groups in Manipur have written to BJP president Amit Shah seeking the party’s ticket for their favoured candidate in the Outer Manipur parliamentary seat.

One of the groups, in fact, reminded Shah all that it did for the BJP in the past.

The involvement of armed rebels in elections in the Northeast has been an open secret. This is, perhaps, for the first time that they have come out openly in support of a candidate.

In separate letters to Shah, Zomi Re-unification Organisation (ZRO) and Kuki National Organisation (KNO) sought BJP’s ticket for HS Benjamin Mate who is a vice president of BJP’s Manipur unit. 

“On January 11, 2019, at a meeting with (BJP leader) Ram Madhav and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, KNO’s support by way of two Congress MLAs joining the BJP government in Manipur and Congress ADC (autonomous district council) members of Chandel, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts changing over to BJP to form BJP-led ADCs in the three districts was summarily recounted,” the KNO wrote in the letter to Shah.

The outfit said in view of Mate’s candidacy, sitting MP Thangso Baite had decided against filing nomination while national vice president of Scheduled Tribes Morcha Haokholet Kipgen had withdrawn his application for a BJP ticket. It said Thanglenpao Gaite, who is the chairman of United Peoples Front and president of ZRO, had also declared his support for Mate.

The ZRO wrote that it would be grateful if Shah could award party ticket to Mate. The group claimed he was the most promising among politicians seeking ticket.

Both KRO and KNO are Chin-Kuki (tribe) rebel groups which have been in a peace mode for the past few years following their signing of “suspension of operation” agreement with the government.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manipur Amit Shah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp