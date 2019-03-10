Home Nation

#PhirEkBaarModiSarkar: PM seeks people's blessing to return to power

Modi also said that 2.5 crore families have electricity for the first time; 7 crore households have smoke-free kitchens and 1.5 crore Indians got their own homes.

Published: 10th March 2019 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought Sunday people's "blessings" for the NDA in the Lok Sabha polls, saying his government has made possible what was earlier deemed impossible, but opposition parties said voters will throw it out of power for "wasting" its historic mandate and practising "all talk no work".

As the Election Commission declared a seven-phase general election starting April 11, political parties welcomed the much-awaited announcement with the ruling alliance making a pitch for its re-election while its rival expressing confidence of unseating it.

Seeking people's support for the BJP, its president Amit Shah said the Modi government has taken bold decisions for their welfare in its first term and will ensure India's giant leap to make everyone "happy and prosperous" in its second.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government has achieved "phenomenal results" in various spheres of governance during this term, he said, citing a number of its welfare initiatives.

The Congress, however, hit out at the government saying it will be best remembered for "wasting" its historic mandate and that all its promises remained "unfulfilled".

At a press conference after the announcement of the poll schedule, Congress leader K C Venugopal said people will change the Modi government that believes in all talk and no work.

All its promises have remained unfulfilled, he said asserting that it will be defeated when votes are counted on May 23.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel claimed the upcoming elections will herald a new era ending five years of "chaotic, despotic and destructive" dispensation and the country will return to the path of "sobriety, integrity and inclusivity".

BSP supremo Mayawati termed the government as "anti-poor and pro-capitalist" and which disturbed the peace, caused unrest & anger among masses.

Modi in his tweets drew a comparison of his government's performance with the preceding Congress-led UPA government, asserting that the last five years have shown what was earlier deemed impossible has now become possible.

The 2019 polls are about a spirit of confidence and positivity with which India is fulfilling the aspirations of its people, he said.

In 2014 people comprehensively rejected the UPA as there was unprecedented anger over its "corruption, nepotism and policy paralysis", he said, adding that India's self-confidence was at an all-time low and people wanted to rid the nation of such "decay and pessimism".

"Guided by 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, NDA seeks your blessings again. We spent the last five years fulfilling basic necessities that were left unfulfilled for 70 long years. Now, time has come to build on that and create a strong, prosperous & secure India," he said.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the announcement of polls will end the unfair use of official resources by the Modi government as the model code of conduct has come into force.

BJP ally and Lok Janshakti Party president Ram Vilas Paswan expressed confidence that the NDA will win over 350 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats.

The choice before people is whether to elect a strong government or a helpless government, he said, expressing confidence that Modi will be prime minister for another term.

The NDA will sweep the polls in Bihar, which sends 40 MPs to the Lok Sabha, he added.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav predicted a loss for the NDA, saying the poll announcement is also an announcement of a "big change" in interest of people and the country.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said,"We hope the results will be in the NDA's favour.

The NDA became strong after our tie-up in Maharashtra.

BJP President Amit Shah has been forging alliances in other states and this has to be welcomed."

"The NDA will be led by Modi. We also feel there should be a strong opposition and they should work accordingly," he added.

PM Modi BJP Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 General Elections 2019 India elections

Comments

