18 militants killed in 21 days; succeeded in eliminating JeM leadership: Army commander

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Mudasir Ahmad Khan, the main conspirator in the February 14 Pulwama attack and his aide Pakistani national Khalid were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Tral area on Monday. “Mudasir was the main conspirator of the February 14 bombing and security forces had launched a massive manhunt to track him down,” General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar-based army’s 15 Corps Lt Gen Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon told reporters here on Monday.

READ MORE | Jammu and Kashmir: Jaish commander believed to be Pulwama mastermind killed in Tral encounter

Addressing a joint press conference with IGP Kashmir S P Pani and IG CRFP Zulfiqar Hasan, the GoC said the forces have killed 18 militants in 21 days. Of these, 14 were from Jaish and they included five commanders.The GoC added that militants of other groups continue to be on their radar.IG CRPF said Mudasir was the brain behind the fidayeen attack on CRPF in Pulwama. Sources said it was Mudasir who had fabricated the explosives and prepared the vehicle for February 14 bombing.

Mudasir, a commerce graduate, was working as a tower operator in mobile company for four years before joining militancy. “Mudasir helped and coordinated the February 14 bombing,” said Lt Gen Dhillon. Jaish militants have taken the front stage in the Valley after LeT suffered heavy casualties in 2018 following the launch of ‘Operation All Out’ by the security forces.