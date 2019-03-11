Home Nation

18 militants killed in 21 days; succeeded in eliminating JeM leadership: Army commander

Of the militants killed, eight were from Pakistan and 10 were locals, including two each of Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Published: 11th March 2019 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, Lt Gen K J S Dhillon, told a press conference that the security forces have killed 18 militants. | PTI

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Mudasir Ahmad Khan, the main conspirator in the February 14 Pulwama attack and his aide Pakistani national Khalid were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Tral area on Monday. “Mudasir was the main conspirator of the February 14 bombing and security forces had launched a massive manhunt to track him down,” General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar-based army’s 15 Corps Lt Gen Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon told reporters here on Monday. 

READ MORE | Jammu and Kashmir: Jaish commander believed to be Pulwama mastermind killed in Tral encounter

Addressing a joint press conference with IGP Kashmir S P Pani and IG CRFP Zulfiqar Hasan, the GoC said the forces have killed 18 militants in 21 days. Of these, 14 were from Jaish and they included five commanders.The GoC added that militants of other groups continue to be on their radar.IG CRPF said Mudasir was the brain behind the fidayeen attack on CRPF in Pulwama. Sources said it was Mudasir who had fabricated the explosives and prepared the vehicle for February 14 bombing. 

Mudasir, a commerce graduate, was working as a tower operator in mobile company for four years before joining militancy. “Mudasir helped and coordinated the February 14 bombing,” said Lt Gen Dhillon. Jaish militants have taken the front stage in the Valley after LeT suffered heavy casualties   in 2018 following the launch of ‘Operation All Out’ by the security forces.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jaish-e-Mohammad Pulwama attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp