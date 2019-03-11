Captain Amarinder pleased with Centre’s bid to expedite work on Kartarpur Corridor project

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday welcomed the Home Ministry’s decision to fast track the development of the Kartarpur Corridor, but reiterated his demand that pilgrims be allowed to visit the historic gurdwara without having to carry a passport and a visa.

In a tweet on Saturday, he extended support for the project. “Welcome decision of @HMOIndia to build #KartarpurCorridor on fast track basis to enable Sikh pilgrims to visit the historic Gurdwara in #Pakistan in time for 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji,” the chief minister said.

In a statement, Singh said it was not enough to build the corridor on fast track basis. Pilgrims also should get ‘khule darshan’.

The requirement would prevent thousands of devotees, particularly those from the rural Punjab, from paying obeisance at the historic gurdwara associated with the first Sikh Guru, he said.

(With PTI inputs)