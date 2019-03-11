Home Nation

Maharastra voter numbers swell by 65 lakh in five years

Of these increased 65,31,661 voters, 35,98,905 are women, 29,31,588 men and the rest are transgenders.

Published: 11th March 2019 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

EVM

Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The number of voters in Maharashtra has gone up by over 65 lakh in the last five years, according to official figures.

From 8,07,98,823 voters in the state at the time of 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the number has now gone up to 8,73,30,484, as per the electoral office data.

This is a sharp rise of 65,31,661 voters.

Of these increased 65,31,661 voters, 35,98,905 are women, 29,31,588 men and the rest are transgenders.

"It is a good sign that transgenders are opening up and registering themselves as voters. It is a positive response to efforts of the Election Commission of India," state electoral officer Ashwani Kumar said on Sunday.

Besides, there are 25,13,657 and 17,32,146 first time male and female voters, respectively.

There are also 142 first time transgenders in the age group of 18 to 22 years, as per the data.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in four phases in Maharashtra starting from the Vidarbha region on April 11.

Maharashtra sends the second highest number of 48 MPs to the Lok Sabha after Uttar Pradesh, which has a total 80 constituencies.

The schedule for seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in the country, beginning April 11, was announced by the Election Commission in Delhi on Sunday evening.

The counting of votes will be taken up on May 23.

A byelection to Katol assembly constituency in Nagpur district will be held along with the Lok Sabha polls.

The bypoll became necessary following BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh's resignation in October last year.

Deshmukh, the son of former Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Ranjeet Deshmukh, had quit citing differences with the state BJP leadership.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra new voters General Elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp