PNB scam accused Nirav Modi tracked down in London's Theatre District

LONDON: Wanted diamond trader Nirav Modi was tracked down to the 33-story Centre Point Apartment complex in London's Theatre District.

The tower was an office complex and was converted into luxury residences with prices ranging from £2 million to £55 million all with superb views over the city of London.

Modi is believed to be living in a property worth £8 million apartments in the tower, the rent for a similar apartment in the tower comes to approximately £17,000 a month, stated the Daily Telegraph which revealed the news on Friday.

The tower is serviced by its own Tube station - residents only need to walk a few feet from the busy Tottenham Court Road station to enter its lobby.

Besides that, the forecourt of the complex features a number of high-end restaurants and coffee shops easily accessible to residents.

Meanwhile Modi's eponymous store - located on the highly expensive Old Bond Street, home to high-end luxury brands like Rolex and Louis Vuitton - has been shuttered and "permanently closed" according to a sign.

Moreover, Modi is believed to own the four-story building said to be worth tens of millions of pounds and is also believed to have begun a new base of operations in Soho, which is walking distance from his old office and his current residence.

The lobby of the Centre Point complex was crawling with bemused security agents who refused to allow anyone inside the lobby. Modi is now subject to an extradition request by the Indian government to the UK government.