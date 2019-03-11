Protesting NDA entry, LJP leaders resign en masse in Puducherry

By UNI

PUDUCHERRY: The main functionaries of the Lok Jan Shakti party here on Monday tendered their resignation en masse in protest against the party forging an alliance with BJP, senior vice-president of the party Sheik Sultan said in a statement.

According to sources, members of minority communities who held top party posts remained silent without expressing their displeasure when Ramvilas Paswan forged an alliance with the BJP in 2014.

Now again the party forged an alliance with the BJP and part from that the party high command has sought an explanation letter from party local president Puratchivendan for taking part in chief minister V Narayansmay's agitation in front of the Raj Nivas.

He was later suspended and Puratchivendan quit the party, the sources added.

Mr Sultan also added, "Though, there are political parties exclusively for Muslims, they put faith in Paswan and remained with the party as he imitated proper steps in the Godhra incident in Gujarat under the Modi government and the assembly poll in Bihar when Lalu Prasad and Nitish needed the support of Paswan to form the government."