Home Nation

Time running out for Opposition to build unity

The biggest roadblock in putting together state-specific alliances is strong regional parties in key states like UP with 80 seats and West Bengal with 42.

Published: 11th March 2019 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Opposition has been wanting to put up a united face against the BJP but differences persist over regional alliances, the leadership issue and the crafting of a common minimum programme (CMP). With dates for the general elections announced, the Opposition will have to scramble to put its house in order.

Later this month, the opposition is likely to meet to discuss its CMP, which Congress president Rahul Gandhi was assigned to draft. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been insisting on a pre-poll alliance so as to stake their claim for government formation if the elections throw up a hung Parliament.

State compulsions

The biggest roadblock in putting together state-specific alliances is strong regional parties in key states like UP with 80 seats and West Bengal with 42. The BSP-SP-RLD has already announced its seat-sharing arithmetic, leaving two seats for the Congress.

In West Bengal, talks are still on among various parties on possible alliances. While the Congress state unit is against any seat sharing understanding with both the CPI (M) and Trinamool Congress, the Left party has already proposed no mutual contest on four Lok Sabha seats held by the Congress in the state.

CPI (M) has already announced candidates on two seats—Raiganj and Murshidabad—which the Congress wanted as part of any understanding with the party.    

Alliances have been firmed up in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Jharkhand. In Bihar, another key state, talks are still on seat sharing among the mahagathbandhan that has the RJD, Congress and many smaller parties, including the Left Front.

In Delhi, Congress is up for a triangular fight against AAP and BJP.  On delay in alliances, RJD spokesperson Manoj Jha says even the NDA hasn’t come up with any seat-sharing list in Bihar. “All alliances will in place soon. Wait for 72 hours,” he said.

Common Minimum Programme

While Mamata Banerjee and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu have put their weight behind the CMP, the Left parties have expressed concerns over it.“The CMP is idea of Banerjee, Naidu with Rahul Gandhi entrusted upon with the drafting task. There would be non-CMP opposition parties which being part of the opposition grouping would not be party to the CMP. This is likely to give more bargain powers (non-CMP parties) after the results are announced. In 2004, the UPA came into being after the election results,” said a senior CPI (M) leader.

Leader of the grouping

There has always been a vacuum on who will lead the opposition grouping as Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and BSP chief Mayawati harbour prime ministerial ambitions. “It is about working collectively now. If you weave your things around any individual, then it becomes hero worshipping and you will only find a dictator. Let me assure you Mr Modi is not coming back,” added Jha.

Dissonance on CMP too

While West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Andhra counterpart Chandrababu Naidu have put their weight behind the CMP, the Left parties have expressed concerns over it

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Opposition parties congress Indian elections Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 General Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp