Time running out for Opposition to build unity

NEW DELHI: The Opposition has been wanting to put up a united face against the BJP but differences persist over regional alliances, the leadership issue and the crafting of a common minimum programme (CMP). With dates for the general elections announced, the Opposition will have to scramble to put its house in order.

Later this month, the opposition is likely to meet to discuss its CMP, which Congress president Rahul Gandhi was assigned to draft. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been insisting on a pre-poll alliance so as to stake their claim for government formation if the elections throw up a hung Parliament.

State compulsions

The biggest roadblock in putting together state-specific alliances is strong regional parties in key states like UP with 80 seats and West Bengal with 42. The BSP-SP-RLD has already announced its seat-sharing arithmetic, leaving two seats for the Congress.

In West Bengal, talks are still on among various parties on possible alliances. While the Congress state unit is against any seat sharing understanding with both the CPI (M) and Trinamool Congress, the Left party has already proposed no mutual contest on four Lok Sabha seats held by the Congress in the state.

CPI (M) has already announced candidates on two seats—Raiganj and Murshidabad—which the Congress wanted as part of any understanding with the party.

Alliances have been firmed up in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Jharkhand. In Bihar, another key state, talks are still on seat sharing among the mahagathbandhan that has the RJD, Congress and many smaller parties, including the Left Front.

In Delhi, Congress is up for a triangular fight against AAP and BJP. On delay in alliances, RJD spokesperson Manoj Jha says even the NDA hasn’t come up with any seat-sharing list in Bihar. “All alliances will in place soon. Wait for 72 hours,” he said.

Common Minimum Programme

While Mamata Banerjee and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu have put their weight behind the CMP, the Left parties have expressed concerns over it.“The CMP is idea of Banerjee, Naidu with Rahul Gandhi entrusted upon with the drafting task. There would be non-CMP opposition parties which being part of the opposition grouping would not be party to the CMP. This is likely to give more bargain powers (non-CMP parties) after the results are announced. In 2004, the UPA came into being after the election results,” said a senior CPI (M) leader.

Leader of the grouping

There has always been a vacuum on who will lead the opposition grouping as Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and BSP chief Mayawati harbour prime ministerial ambitions. “It is about working collectively now. If you weave your things around any individual, then it becomes hero worshipping and you will only find a dictator. Let me assure you Mr Modi is not coming back,” added Jha.

