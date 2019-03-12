Home Nation

Computer Baba appointed head of river trust in Madhya Pradesh 

State spiritual department passed the order of appointing Tyagi as head of the 'Ma Narmada, Ma Kshipra and Ma Mandakini Rivers Trust'.

Published: 12th March 2019 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Computer Baba (File | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has appointed self-styled godman NamdevTyagi, also known as Computer Baba, as chairman of a river trust in the state, an official said on Tuesday.

The state spiritual department passed the order of appointing Tyagi as head of the 'Ma Narmada, Ma Kshipra and Ma Mandakini Rivers Trust' a few days back, just before the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha polls came into effect, he said.

Notably, Tyagi was accorded minister of state (MoS) status by the previous BJP-led government last year, but he later resigned, accusing the then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of "not fulfilling" the promise of stopping illegal sand mining in the river Narmada.

Tyagi told PTI on Tuesday that he would now work to conserve the rivers in the central state and check illegal sand mining.

"My priority would be to rejuvenate the three holy rivers, especially the river Narmada.

I will ensure that no illegal sand mining takes place in the holy river," he said.

Tyagi, a friend-turned-critic of Chouhan, campaigned against the BJP ahead of the last year's state Assembly polls in which the Congress dethroned the saffron party and came to power after over 15 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Computer Baba Ma Narmada Ma Kshipra and Ma Mandakini Rivers Trust

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp