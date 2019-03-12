Home Nation

Expelled TMC MP Anupam Hazra, two sitting MLAs from Bengal join BJP

The Trinamool Congress leadership had expelled the Bolpur MP for anti-party activities on January 9.

Former TMC MP Anupam Hazra joins BJP on 12 March 2019. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Expelled TMC MP Anupam Hazra along with two sitting legislators from West Bengal joined the BJP here on Tuesday.

Hazra had won the 2014 election from Bolpur in West Bengal.

He joined the BJP at its headquarters here in the presence of party general secretary and West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya and senior leader Mukul Roy.

Bgada legislator Dulal Chandra Bar of the Congress and Habibpur MLA Khagen Murmu of the CPI(M) also joined the BJP.

Besides these three leaders, various members of a minority community from Bengal also joined the BJP.

Attacking TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Roy claimed that there is a wave against her in the state and several other leaders from her party are expected to join the BJP.

There is a complete constitutional break down in the state under Chief Minister Banerjee and many leaders are leaving her party.

They will switch over to the BJP in the interest of West Bengal, he claimed.

Anupam Hazra

