J&K: Fewer youth joining militancy in the Valley

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the Army continues to crack down on militants in Kashmir in the aftermath of Pulwama, they say that there is a decreasing trend in the number of youths joining terrorism. While only three joined militancy in January, there were no reports of anyone joining in February and March. The Army observed this decreasing trend since October 2018. While speaking on the reasons behind this decline, a senior officer, who did not wish to be named, attributed it primarily to three different reasons.

“We identified 25 terrorist leaders acting as motivators. Their job includes brainwashing youths and controlling people joining funeral processions. The forces have eliminated 17 motivators and eight vanished from J&K,” said the officer.The officer explained the system of ‘Chalo Call’ devised by terrorist groups. People were given ‘Chalo Call’ through phones, social media and by the other workers to gather at a designated place. Initially, smaller crowds of around 4,000 people used to gather.

It gradually rose to more than 12,000. These gatherings were well organised, people were given snacks and were served food before they left the congregation. The motivators used to instigate, brainwash and also force people to join various terror groups.

“We found money was playing an important role. Gradually greed for money and power struggle between these leaders in the districts started and this led to divisions. Different factions started to organise such gatherings. Innocent people were coerced to gather. They finally got disenchanted and now this ‘Chalo Call’ has ended.”

Another step was taken to wean new joiners was controlling people from joining funeral processions organised after the death of terrorists. The officer said that the same trend needs to continue.

On Sunday, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, SP Pani had said also said the number of local youths joining militancy in the Valley has witnessed a decline and added that parents have played an important role in bringing back their children.

Mirwaiz defies NIA, refuses to travel to Delhi for questioning

Srinagar: Moderate Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to question him in Srinagar instead of Delhi as he fears for his security in view of “conditions of hostility”.Through his lawyer, Mirwaiz has sent a letter to NIA informing the agency that he cannot travel to New Delhi. The NIA had asked Mirwaiz to appear at its headquarters in New Delhi on March 11 at 1.30 am in a terror funding case.

“It was unwise for my client to travel to Delhi under the prevailing conditions of hostility wherein there is a threat to his personal safety. If the NIA wants to examine Mirwaiz, they can do so in Srinagar. He is willing to cooperate as he has nothing to hide,” stated the letter written by his counsel Aijaz Ahmad Dhar. At least eight separatist leaders including a leading business have been arrested by NIA during their probe into terror funding case. All of them are lodged in New Delhi’s Tihar jail. Dhar said the NIA summon appears to have been issued on the basis of “fallacious assumptions and misinformation”.