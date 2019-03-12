Home Nation

In a major setback to Congress, son of Maharashtra Leader of Opposition joins BJP

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly but his son Sujay Vikhe Patil joined BJP.

Published: 12th March 2019 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Sujay Patil, BJP

Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil son of Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil being welcomed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as he joins BJP in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Dr Sujay Vikhe-Patil, the son of senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra state assembly, finally joined the BJP on Tuesday in presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. 

Speculations were rife regarding Sujay joining BJP as he was reportedly upset over not being fielded by the party from Ahmednagar South Lok Sabha constituency. Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil had said last week that his son is free to take his own decision. His move comes after his meeting with state irrigation minister Girish Mahajan a couple of days back.

“I’m deeply pained while making this decision going against the wishes of my parents. I’ve been trying to speak to my father since last night but he hasn’t picked up my calls. I hope the news reaches to him through media,” Sujay said while speaking to media after joining the BJP. Sujay’s wife and sister accompanied him at the event.

CM Fadnavis said that recommendation for his name from Ahmednagar South Lok Sabha seat would be sent to party’s parliamentary board at Delhi. He also expressed confidence that the recommendation would be accepted by BJP’s central committee.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Dr Sujay is a practising surgeon and belongs to the fourth-generation of the Vikhe-Patil family that controls a vast network of milk, sugar, education and other cooperatives in Ahmednagar area making it the family’s stronghold.

Reacting to the development, state Congress spokesperson Ratnakar Mahajan said that the party has no role to play in the case. “The Congress has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement with Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha election and the particular seat from where Sujay wanted to contest has gone to the NCP. Hence, there is no role of the party in his crossing over,” Mahajan said.

State Congress Chief Ashok Chavan, however, termed the development as the one that is detrimental to the democracy. “The BJP had always been undermining the democratic institutions and their behavior had remained undemocratic. The latest development too is indicative of that. The BJP has created a rift in the party and the family. This is detrimental to the democracy,” he said.

State Congress sources said that efforts were made on state as well as central level to avoid the embarrassing situation. Party president Rahul Gandhi even spoke to the NCP chief to leave the seat for the Congress, but that too didn’t work.

The Shiv Sena on the other hand has extended offer to Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil to join them while reminding him that he was minister of agriculture as a Shiv Sena MLA during the party’s government in the state between 1995-99.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar had earlier said that he had proved in the past that Vikhe-Patil family member can be defeated from Ahmednagar and hence it won’t make much difference to his party even if Sujay joins the BJP.

Sitting BJP MP Dilip Gandhi, whose supporters had staged demonstrations in front of CM Devendra Fandavis yesterday, however, was not available for comment.

More trouble for Congress

Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, a group of Dalit intellectuals and activists from Nagpur have written to the Congress leadership against fielding former BJP MP Nana Patole from the city against Union minister Nitin Gadkari. “Patole had tried to save the perpetrators of Khairlanji massacre and his stand during the episode was utterly sectarian, which can’t be forgotten,” the letter has said.

Meanwhile, irrigation minister Mahajan and NCP MP Vijaysingh Mohite-Patil’s son Ranjitsingh has led to yet another wave of speculations. When asked whether Ranjitsingh is the next person to join the BJP in the state after Dr Sujay, Mahajan declined the possibility and added that meeting was to discuss the subsidy of the sugar mill.

Though Pawar had announced his decision to not contest Lok Sabha election, Vijaysingh has not been granted the seat as yet, leading to the speculation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
congress BJP Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 Sujay Vikhe-Patil Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp