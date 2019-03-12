Home Nation

India bans Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft after Ethiopian Airlines crash

On Sunday, a 737 MAX 8 aircraft operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed near Addis Ababa killing 157 people, including four Indians.

A Boeing 737 MAX takes off during a flight test in Renton, Washington January 29, 2016. | (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday joined a dozen-odd countries that decided to ban Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft in light of the deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash last Sunday. 

“DGCA has taken the decision to ground the Boeing 737-MAX planes immediately. These planes will be grounded till appropriate modifications and safety measures are undertaken to ensure their safe operations,” the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a tweet late on Tuesday night.

The decision is notable as it comes a day after the regulator allowed domestic airlines to continue to operate Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, albeit with some restrictions.

DGCA was under pressure from air passengers on social media with many accusing the regulator of not being serious on safety aspects.

“As always, passenger safety remains our top priority. We continue to consult closely with regulators around the world, airlines, and aircraft manufacturers to ensure passenger safety,” the ministry said.
In India, only Jet Airways and SpiceJet have Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in their fleet, five and 12, respectively. While Jet said its Max planes are on ground, SpiceJet said it has taken all safeguards. The 737 Max had two fatal crashes since October last. 

Impact on consumers

Expect cancellation of flights and rise in fares, which are already high due to cancellations by Jet (grounding of flights) and IndiGo (shortage of pilots)

