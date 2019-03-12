Home Nation

PM Modi, Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina inaugurate four projects

These projects also show that the improved India-Bangladesh relations are playing a key role in improving the quality of life of people, he said.

12th March 2019

PM Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina (unseen) inaugurate development projects in Bangladesh through video conferencing | PTI

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina Wajed jointly inaugurated four India-funded projects in Bangladesh on Monday afternoon over video conferencing. The projects include the supply of  1100 buses and 350 trucks for Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation, 36 community clinics across five districts, 11 water treatment plants and the extension of the Indian National Knowledge Network to Bangladesh.

Noting that this was his sixth video conference with Hasina, Modi said her “vision is the biggest inspiration for stronger connectivity between India and Bangladesh.”  The projects inaugurated would boost both transport and knowledge connectivity between the two nations, with the National Knowledge Network connecting Bangladeshi scholars and research institutes to India and the world. 

These projects also show that the improved India-Bangladesh relations are playing a key role in improving the quality of life of people, he said. The buses and trucks would boost the efforts towards affordable public transportation, the water treatment plants will help supply clean water; and community clinics will benefit about 2 lakh people in Bangladesh. Reiterating India’s support for the development targets set by Hasina, Modi expressed confidence that bilateral relations will get stronger. 

