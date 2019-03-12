Home Nation

No sacrifice too great to defeat RSS-BJP ideology of hatred: Rahul Gandhi

Speaking at the crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at the Sardar Patel National Memorial here, he underlined the Congress party's resolve to fight the forces of hatred.

Published: 12th March 2019 09:27 PM

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses the Congress Working Committee CWC in Ahmedabad Tuesday March 12 2019. | PTI

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said no sacrifice was too great to defeat the RSS and BJP ideology of "fascism, hatred, anger and divisiveness".

"On the anniversary of Gandhi Ji's historic Dandi March, the Congress Working Committee in Ahmedabad resolved to defeat the RSS/ BJP ideology of fascism, hatred, anger & divisiveness. No sacrifice is too great in this endeavour; no effort too little; this battle will be won," Gandhi tweeted on the occasion.

Led by president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, the party's top leadership started discussions on key poll issues at the CWC meeting.

The party started the day by paying rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram here.

The day also marks the anniversary of the historic Dandi March, started by Mahatma Gandhi from Sabarmati Ashram on March 12, 1930.

It is also the first official meeting of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was appointed as Congress general secretary in-charge of western Uttar Pradesh recently.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Sources said the CWC is likely to authorise the party president to finalise alliances in key states with other like-minded parties in order to defeat the BJP 'unitedly'.

They said the party was also likely to discuss the issue of national security and pass a resolution condemning terrorism of any kind.

The day-long meeting of the Congress Working Committee--the highest decision-making body of the party-- assumes significance as it comes barely two days after the declaration of the poll schedule.

The meeting is being held in Gujarat after a gap of 58 years.

It was last held in the state at Bhavnagar in 1961.

The top Congress leadership led by Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and other senior leaders will also discuss ways to corner Modi and his government on issues of governance, agrarian and economic crisis, unemployment and lack of job creation, national security and women's safety.

