Over 1 lakh Group D railway jobs on offer, here's how you can apply

Railway Recruitment Control Board (RRCB) has released the job notification for 103769 (Group D Level 1) Posts under Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC). The level 1 Application process will start Tuesday (March 12) at 5 PM on the official website of concerned RRCs.

Eligible candidates can apply online till April 12, 2019. The last date for final submission of application is 26 April 2019.

Selected candidates for RRC Group D Posts will be employed at the level 1 of 7th pay commission pay matrix. They will be paid Rs 18,000 per month.

Those who are interested in various posts such as Track Maintainer Grade IV, Helper/Assistant in Electrical, Mechanical, and S&T Departments and Assistant Pointsman, etc may apply.

There are 18 Railway Recruitment Cells situated in different parts of India. Candidates can apply through the direct link, accordingly, given below in this article.

Candidates seeking to apply for RRC Level 1 Posts should be 10th class passed with ITI or hold NAT (National Apprentice Certificate) Certificate Accredited by NCVT (National Counseling for Vocational Certificate). The age should be 18 years to 31 years.

Notification Details for RRC Level 1 Recruitment 2019