Priyanka Gandhi Vadra set to address her first rally today

After the meeting, Priyanka is scheduled to speak at a public rally in Adalaj in Gandhinagar along with Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Published: 12th March 2019 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)

By  Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Congress Working Committee set to meet in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, all eyes will be on the newly appointed party general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is set to address her first public rally and share her views at the party’s highest decision making body.  This is the first CWC meet after her appointment as general secretary. Sources said her views will be heard for the first time on election strategy, alliances, campaign issues and ticket distribution. 

After the meeting, Priyanka is scheduled to speak at a public rally in Adalaj in Gandhinagar along with Congress president Rahul Gandhi. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh and other senior leaders of the Congress would also be present. 

Priyanka, who was appointed general secretary and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh east on January 23, has held series of meetings with party workers but has so far not addressed any big public gathering.  She held a road show along with her brother Rahul during her maiden political debut on February 11 but limited her remarks to that she hopes to start a “new kind of politics”. Congress is launching its political campaign from the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send a strong message to party workers. 

