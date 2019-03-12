Home Nation

Six parties form alliance in Punjab

Nawan Punjab Party (Patiala), CPI (Ferozepur) and RMPI (Gurdaspur) will each fight from one seat.

Published: 12th March 2019 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Six political parties in Punjab have decided to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections under the banner of Punjab Democratic Alliance, after reaching consensus on 12 Lok Sabha seats.The alliance comprises Punjab Ekta Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Lok Insaaf Party, Suspended AAP MP Dr Dharamvir Gandhi’s newly-formed Nawan Punjab Party, the CPI and RMPI headed by Mangat Ram Pasla.

The BSP will contest three seats (Anandpur Sahib, Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur), Punjab Ekta Party will field candidates on another three (Bathinda, Faridkot and Khadur Sahib), and Lok Insaaf Party will contest from Ludhiana, Amritsar and Fatehgarh Sahib.

Nawan Punjab Party (Patiala), CPI (Ferozepur) and RMPI (Gurdaspur) will each fight from one seat. Sukhpal Singh Khaira, president of Punjab Ekta Party, said the alliance had been forged to liberate Punjab from the clutches of “corrupt” Congress and the SAD-BJP alliance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp