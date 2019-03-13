Home Nation

Ashok Gehlot’s son to gets ticket from Jalore? 

 An oblique reference by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot last week has set off speculation that his son, Vaibhav, will be fielded from the Jalore constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

Vaibhav Gehlot

MUMBAI: An oblique reference by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot last week has set off speculation that his son, Vaibhav, will be fielded from the Jalore constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 
Speaking to workers during a tour of Jalore, Gehlot had said, “I have been thinking from the past 10 years that Vaibhav Gehlot can fight from the Lok Sabha seat of Jalore. This time though, Vaibhav might be a possible candidate.”

He quickly went on to say that the final decision rests with leadership. “Whoever gets the ticket, all of you should consider the candidate as Vaibhav and work towards winning the seat,” he added.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot had also spoken out at the time against tickets being given to children of politicians.   

“I have been given such an important responsibility as the Deputy CM and if I lobby for my family members, where will the party workers go? We want honest and hardworking people from the party to be given the opportunity to win,” he said.
 

