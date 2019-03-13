Home Nation

Bhim Army founder, 27 others booked for rioting, assaulting public servants

Chandrashekhar Azad was arrested Tuesday at Deoband in Saharanpur but had to be admitted in a hospital in Meerut after he was taken ill, police said.

Published: 13th March 2019 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (Facebook Photo)

By PTI

SAHARANPUR: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has been booked on charges of assaulting public servants and defying their orders besides rioting along with his supporters in their bid to take out a political rally here, police said Wednesday.

Azad was arrested Tuesday at Deoband in Saharanpur but had to be admitted in a hospital in Meerut after he was taken ill, police said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wednesday met Azad at the hospital, The FIR registered at the Deoband police station against Azad has also named his 27 supporters, besides over 150 other unknown persons, Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar said.

The FIR has been registered under sections 147 (rioting), 188 (defying public servants' orders), 171F (causing undue influence in an election), 341 (causing wrongful restraint) and 353 (assaulting public servants) under the Indian Penal Code, he said.

Azad and his supporters were also charged with violating the model code of conduct in force since the announcement of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections scheduled on Sunday, he said.

Kumar said Deoband police station incharge along with sub-divisional magistrate and circle officer asked Azad and his supporters not to take out the procession as the model code of conduct was in force .

But Azad and his supporters ignored the instructions and sought to violate them forcibly, following which the police had to take action, he said.

The SSP said the police are in possession on the video recordings of the people obstructing the traffic and breaching the law.

The police also have the registration numbers of motorcycles and other vehicles, whose owners would be proceeded against, he said.

On being stopped, Azad and his supporters stopped traffic on Muzaffarnagar-Meerut high way with the women lying down on the road, following which her had to be arrested, police said.

Azad, however, had to be admitted in a hospital at Meerut after he was taken ill.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrashekhar Azad Bhim Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp