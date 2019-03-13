Home Nation

Delhi court fixes March 18 on framing charges in Muzaffarpur shelter home case

Several girls were allegedly raped and sexually abused at an NGO-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

Published: 13th March 2019

shelter home

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Wednesday fixed March 18 for the framing of charges in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha passed the order after completion of the arguments of all the accused.

Five people accused in the case had earlier denied allegations levelled against them by the CBI and said there was not enough evidence to prosecute them.

Other accused in the case too had denied allegations against them previously. There are 21 people chargesheeted in the case.

On Feb 7, the Supreme Court ordered authorities to transfer the case from Bihar to a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Saket District Court complex in Delhi, which would conclude the trial within six months by holding preferably day-to-day hearing.

