Home Nation

Lok Sabha polls: Raj Babbar, Sriprakash Jaiswal, Priya Dutt in Congress' second list

Other significant names include Kisan Congress chief Nana Patole from Nagpur, former Union minister Milind Deora from Mumbai South, Sanjay Singh from Sultanpur and Savitri Phule.

Published: 13th March 2019 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 12:57 AM   |  A+A-

Congress candidates from left to right: Raj Babbar, Priya Dutt, Sri Prakash Jaiswal. (File | Agencies)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress party on late Wednesday evening released its second list of 21 candidates – 16 for UP and five from Maharashtra.

The party has decided to shift Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Raj Babbar to the city of brass -- Moradabad --in western UP to test the poll waters this time.

Babbar had contested 2014 Lok Sabha election from Ghaziabad and had lost it to BJP’s Gen VP Singh.

Congress released its second list just a day after being snubbed by BSP chief Mayawati who ruled out any possibility of a truck with the grand old party in the ensuing elections.

In UP, the party has rewarded three turncoats – Savitri Bai Phule from BJP, Kaiser Jahan from BSP and Rakesh Sachan from SP.

While Phule has been given ticket from Bahraich, a reserved seat from where she had been a sitting BJP MP for the last four and a half years.

She had quit BJP due to her differences with the party over issues related to Dalits in December and joined Congress very recently. Phule has been fielded from her own constituency.

Similarly, Kaiser Jahan,  former Bahujan Samaj Party lawmaker, who joined Congress just last week, has been given ticket from Sitapur, a seat that she had represented in the lower house in 2009 as a BSP candidate.

In 2014, she was the runner-up from this seat. Rakesh Sachan, a Samajwadi Party turncoat has been given ticket from Fatehpur.

Like Badaun, Congress has fielded yet another strong candidate – Lalitesh Pati Tripathi—against Samajwadi Party’s Rajendra S Bind in Mirzapur, eastern UP.  Tripathi is the great-grandson of one time Congress stalwart and former UP CM Kamla Pati Tripathi.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The party has retained other veterans such as Sriprakash Jaiswal from Kanpur. Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Sinh has been fielded from Sultanpur. Sinh is the Rajya Sabha member from Assam and his term is set to expire on April 9, 2020.

Besides, ex-MPs Ratna Singh has been fielded from Pratapgarh and Zafar Ali Naqvi from Kheri.

Moreover, Bhagwati Prasad Chaudhary has been given ticket from Robertsganj (ST) in eastern UP, Pankaj Mohan Sonkar from Lalaganj (SC), Kush Saurabh from Bansgaon (SC), Parvez Khan from Sant Kabir Nagar. While  Ramshankar Bhargawa has been given ticket from Mohanlalganj (SC), Manjari Rahi has been fielded from Misrikh.

What is more, the nomination of Omvati Devi Jatav from Nagina reserved seats has ended the speculation over the prospective candidature of Bheem Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad from Congress.

Prominent among five candidates announced for Maharashtra in the second list includes former union home minister Sushil Kumar Shinde from Solapur (reserved for Scheduled Castes), ex-union minister Milind Deora from Mumbai South, former MPs Nana Patole from Nagpur against Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Priya Dutt from Mumbai North Central.

Prominent tribal leader Namdeo Dalluji Usendi has been fielded from Gadchiroli-Chimur seat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
congress Raj Babbar Sriprakash Jaiswal Priya Dutt Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 General Elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp