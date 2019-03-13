Home Nation

Modi is a non-performer; Nitish Kumar acts on hearsay: Jitan Ram Manjhi

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, a Dalit leader and founder of Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM), left the NDA for UPA.

Published: 13th March 2019 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Jitan Ram Manjhi

By Express News Service

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, a Dalit leader and founder of Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM), left the NDA for UPA. In an interview with Rajesh Kumar Thakur, Manjhi dwells on the current play of politics, the two coalitions and what he thinks is politically in store in the Lok Sabha polls-2019.
A big NDA charge against UPA is that it is a ‘mahamilawat’and it lacks a leader of Narendra Modi’s stature. 

That definitely would warm the cockles of Modi bhakhts (loyalists) but is as false a propaganda as the poll promises made by NDA leaders during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. All Opposition parties arrayed against the BJP is one and same, with the same social agenda. Where is the milawat (adulteration)? I believe, there is a good future Prime Minister in Rahul Gandhi who has all the qualities that are required to be a good PM . He will not disappoint anyone.

How do you see PM Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad as individuals?
Whenever I sought an interview with Prime Minister  Narendra Modi, he never disappointed me. He heard me with rapt attention and honoured me with humility and hospitality. But as a politician, he has proved himself to be a non-performer. Nitish Kumar humiliated me, threw me out from the post of CM and the party because I was not a puppet. Kumar is a visionary but acts on hearsay. Lalu Prasad is not a two-timing politician. He is the same on the outside, as within.

Why did you leave the NDA?
I requested the PM for reservation in judiciary and a common school system to ensure equality in education for children of poor families of all castes and creeds. I would have liked the Arvind Kejriwal model of education. He has done a wonderful job in Delhi government schools. The other issue was to get electoral rolls linked with Aadhaar to check duplicate voters. Nothing happened.
Which way would SC/ST communities vote this time?
I was born and brought up in an extremely poor SC Musahar (rat-eating) caste. I know how they feel. None from the marginalised groups would vote for the NDA. Also, because it is a threat to their rights, including reservations. 

Do you support 10% quota for upper castes’ poor?
I support it fully. Poverty is not limited to select castes but is the same for all castes, creeds. They should be treated equally. This is not about politics. The nation needs to launch a serious war against poverty, illiteracy and casteism. It also needs to go to war against hatred and communal prejudices, which affect poor. Unfortunately, the BJP divides us for its electoral gains.

How do you think the NDA will fare in the polls?
The NDA is like a cotton heap that will be reduced to ashes with the first spark. It is doomed to taste defeat just because of its propaganda-based politics. It is now a well understood fact that no development has taken place to help people out of poverty. You cannot gun for a win with a plethora of schemes of impractical nature with publicity, but no benefit. There are 65 crore youth who abhor slogans but need jobs, more opportunities. There is none of that. I believe, a nation of disappointed youths never take kindly to rulers. PM Modi will face this youth court which will write his pink slip. I would say, beware the youth PM Modi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jitan Ram Manjhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp