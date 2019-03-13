Home Nation

Parties fumble as TMC raises gender bar with 41 per cent tickets to women

The Congress said the party would definitely want to have more women provided there are enough willing candidates.

Published: 13th March 2019 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee shows the candidates' list for upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019 in Kolkata on 12 March 2019. (Photo | PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee shows the candidates' list for upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019 in Kolkata on 12 March 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Regional parties such as the Trinamool Congress and the Biju Janata Dal have taken the lead in giving one-third representation to women candidates in ticket distribution for the Lok Sabha election, but other parties are ambivalent despite stated positions on passing the women’s reservation bill. 
Parties such as the Congress, the CPI (M), the BSP and the DMK this paper spoke to did not seem inclined to replicating the Trinamool and the BJD examples, saying it was too early to take the call as they were still in the midst of alliance making talks.

READ MORE | Mamata unleashes women power, 17 figure in TMC list

The Congress said the party would definitely want to have more women provided there are enough willing candidates. “The party president has given instructions that there should be more women candidates this time compared to 2014,” said Sushmita Dev, sitting MP and the chairperson of the All India Mahila Congress.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The Left parties said that it is up to the state units to decide. “As far as Bengal is concerned, the state unit is still discussing candidates and they will shortlist the eligible ones,” said CPI (M) Politburo member Brinda Karat.   

IN PICS | CLICK HERE TO SEE ALL 17 WOMEN CANDIDATES FIELDED BY TMC

Regional parties like the BSP and the DMK echoed similar views. “Our party chief will talk about representation to women in the party manifesto,” said DMK headquarters secretary and Rajya Sabha MP R S Bharathi. The BSP’s  Sudhindra Bhadoria said it is too early to talk about it.  

The Trinamool raised the bar on Tuesday by giving 41 per cent tickets to women in West Bengal. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TMC women candidates Women in Parliament Trinamool Congress General Elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 West Bengal politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp