Parties fumble as TMC raises gender bar with 41 per cent tickets to women

NEW DELHI: Regional parties such as the Trinamool Congress and the Biju Janata Dal have taken the lead in giving one-third representation to women candidates in ticket distribution for the Lok Sabha election, but other parties are ambivalent despite stated positions on passing the women’s reservation bill.

Parties such as the Congress, the CPI (M), the BSP and the DMK this paper spoke to did not seem inclined to replicating the Trinamool and the BJD examples, saying it was too early to take the call as they were still in the midst of alliance making talks.

The Congress said the party would definitely want to have more women provided there are enough willing candidates. “The party president has given instructions that there should be more women candidates this time compared to 2014,” said Sushmita Dev, sitting MP and the chairperson of the All India Mahila Congress.

The Left parties said that it is up to the state units to decide. “As far as Bengal is concerned, the state unit is still discussing candidates and they will shortlist the eligible ones,” said CPI (M) Politburo member Brinda Karat.

Regional parties like the BSP and the DMK echoed similar views. “Our party chief will talk about representation to women in the party manifesto,” said DMK headquarters secretary and Rajya Sabha MP R S Bharathi. The BSP’s Sudhindra Bhadoria said it is too early to talk about it.

The Trinamool raised the bar on Tuesday by giving 41 per cent tickets to women in West Bengal.