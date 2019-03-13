Trashtag challenge goes viral, makes world a cleaner place

By Online Desk

Right from the Kiki challenge to the 10-year challenge, social media is filled with challenges. They usually receive an enthusiastic response but are they going to change the world - or even your neighbourhood? The answer is usually 'no'.

However, the viral 'Trashtag Challenge' is definitely making the world a better, cleaner place. To put it simply, it's the social media version of Swachch Bharat, encouraging youngsters to keep their environment clean.

Ever been angry that public places are filled with litter? Then, this is the perfect challenge for you. Wait no more for someone to clean the place, instead, you can do it yourself. Remember, change starts at home.

How to go on with the 'Trashtag Challenge'?

1. Spot a messy, unclean place. Click a picture.

2. Get into action. All you need to do is collect the trash and clean the place.

3. Once the place is clean, click a picture again with the collected trash.

4. The before and after photos of the place mark the success of Trashtag challenge.

Often social media challenges are criticised as armchair activism. But, with the trashtag challenge going viral, it is proven that social media can make the world a better place.

Here are some of the posts by the people who have taken up the 'Trashtag challenge:'

Along the Potomac River south of Washington, DC #trashtag

Cigerattes are not just harmful for your lungs but also to our environment. According to a report, cigarette butts are the largest source of trash in the world.

#trashtag challenge, after just ten minutes (finished with over a kg of cigarette butts)

With Swachch Bharat mission, a lot of efforts were taken in India for a cleaner environment. It is no surprise that Indians are doing their part in the Trashtag Challenge too.

I don't have a before-and-after picture, but here's a couple of pictures of me with my family picking up trash from the road side whenever we made a rest stop. #trashtag

Here's a picture of students from Nagaland taking up the challenge

Trashtag mission in Bengaluru

Even corporates are contributing to a cleaner environment. Here's Mahindra Rise doing their part.

The #TrashTag Challenge is an excellent reminder of how cleanliness can enable communities and the environment to Rise.

The #TrashTag Challenge is an excellent reminder of how cleanliness can enable communities and the environment to Rise.

Watch how Mahindra employees came together for a cleaner country here #RiseForGood #RiseAgainstClimateChange

It's great that people have taken the 'Trashtag Challenge' seriously. This is truly the most important challenge we need to complete. But, where does all the collected waste go? The one question that should haunt us right now is whether we have a system to dispose of the waste in an eco-friendly way.