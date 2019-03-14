Home Nation

ED moves Delhi court seeking orders to arrest lobbyist Deepak Talwar in fresh case

Lobbyist Deepak Talwar (Photo: File / PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate Thursday moved a Delhi court seeking orders to arrest lobbyist Deepak Talwar in a fresh case related to the purchase of 43 aircraft by erstwhile Indian Airlines from Airbus Industrie of France in 2005.

The agency moved the plea before special judge Santosh Snehi Mann, who directed Tihar jail authorities to produce Talwar Friday.

Talwar is currently in judicial custody in a separate case related to negotiations to favour foreign private airlines, causing loss to national carrier Air India.

In the present case, special public prosecutors D P Singh and Nitesh Rana told the court that Talwar's custody was required to unearth the entire criminal conspiracy related to the money laundering in relation to the purchase.

The court will hear the matter Friday.

According to the ED counsel A R Aditya, the case was filed against Indian Airlines officials and other unknown persons, "alleging that the officials, by abusing their official position as public servants in conspiracy with Airbus Industrie and caused undue pecuniary advantage to Airbus Industrie and caused corresponding undue loss to the government exchequer in carrying out the purchase of 43 aircraft by Indian Airlines from Airbus Industrie, France".

