Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls likely to take place in June before Amarnath Yatra

The decision to delay the Assembly polls has been criticised by all political parties in the state, except the Bharatiya Janata Party .

Published: 14th March 2019 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmir voters

Voters lining up in Kashmir. (File | PTI)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections can take place ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra that begins on July 1, state government sources said on Thursday.

"The general consensus is that the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections can be held with adequate security deployments before this year's Amarnath Yatra which begins on July 1," the sources said.

"There has been a re-thinking on holding the state Assembly polls. Three observers appointed by the Election Commission are arriving here today (Thursday).

READ| Modi government 'consciously disenfranchised' Jammu and Kashmir people by not holding Assembly poll: Omar Abdullah

"The team will meet representatives of political parties, district level officers, the Chief Secretary of the state and the Director General of Police."

The visit is taking place just five days after Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced that the Assembly polls would not be held along with the Lok Sabha polls scheduled in five phases in the state.

The sources added that during a meeting in New Delhi between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor Satya Pal Malik, it was decided that security concerns of the state could be addressed after the voting ends on May 19.

The decision to delay the Assembly polls has been criticised by all political parties in the state, except the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir J&K elections Amarnath Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp