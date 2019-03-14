Home Nation

Jolt to BJP in Chhattisgarh as 16 retired officials quit

In a letter jointly written to the party president, the 16 former officials cited “inevitable” reasons for resigning.

Published: 14th March 2019 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

BJP

BJP flag used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a setback to the BJP in Chhattisgarh ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, as many as 16 senior former officials, including a dozen retired administrative officials, who had joined the party before the Assembly polls in 2018 resigned on Wednesday. Though the actual reasons for leaving the party couldn’t be known, many felt “disillusioned” after the BJP failed to form the government in Chhattisgarh for the fourth consecutive term. According to reports, they were “unhappy” over being ignored by the party and not being offered any responsibility. 

Former Director General of Police Rajeev Shrivastava, when contacted for his response, said “unavoidable reasons” left him with no option but to quit, and refused to elaborate. Others couldn’t be reached for their comments. 

In a letter jointly written to the party president, the 16 former officials cited “inevitable” reasons for resigning.

Apart from Shrivastava, those who resigned included R C Sinha (ex-principal secretary), NKS Thakur (former IPS), Bimal Chand Gupta (ex-additional DG- Akashwani-Doordarshan), H K Dhagamvar (former GM-NTPC), Pradeep Mishra, Ajit Choubey and Shamsher Khan (retired deputy SPs), Bhojendra Kurre (ex-AIG) and Bansilal Kurre (ex-ASP), among others. Some of the officials are reportedly in touch with the Congress. However, there were no comments from either the BJP or the Congress over this development. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp