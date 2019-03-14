Home Nation

Maneka Gandhi among BJP’s new faces in Haryana

With anti-incumbency staring the ruling BJP in the face, the saffron party is set to field new faces in eight out of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.

Published: 14th March 2019 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Maneka Gandhi

Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi (File | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: With anti-incumbency staring the ruling BJP in the face, the saffron party is set to field new faces in eight out of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi may be fielded from Karnal this time. She has ancestral connections in Karnal, where her maternal great grandfather Datar Singh, a dairy farming pioneer, settled after migrating from Pakistan post-Partition. She has reportedly conveyed her desire to be contest from there to the party high command. 

The BJP is unlikely to field Ashwani Chopra from Karnal again as he had embarrassed the party high command many times by airing his differences publicly. However, according to some sources, the BJP is considering fielding Maneka from Kurukshetra, where the party does not have a candidate after its sitting MP Raj Kumar Saini recently floated his own party, Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP), which recently entered into an alliance with the BSP. 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Riding high on the Narendra Modi wave and banking on non-Jat and urban votes, the BJP had won seven seats in the state in the 2014 parliamentary elections. This time, the party is said is reportedly planning to field new faces from Ambala, Rohtak, Sonepat, Hisar, Sirsa and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seats, apart from Kurukshetra and  Karnal. 

Rattan Lal Kataria is unlikely to contest from Ambala again while Dharambir Singh, MP from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, has announced to contest the Assembly elections. The saffron party may have a tough time selecting candidates for Hisar, Rohtak and Sirsa seats. In 2014, it had left Hisar and Sirsa for its erstwhile ally Haryana Janhit Congress, which has now merged with the Congress. Senior BJP leader Rajiv Jain, said winnability would be the only criteria for the selection of candidates.  

Local Backing
Spiritual leader from Karnal Swami Gyananand is said to be supporting Maneka’s  candidature from the seat.  About 800 sarpanches have also reportedly backed her

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maneka Gandhi Haryana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp