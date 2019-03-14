Home Nation

National Testing Agency reschedules JEE Main 2019 dates due to Lok Sabha polls

As per the new dates, the Paper 1 (B.E/ B.Tech) will be held on April 8, 9, 10 and 12. Paper 2 (B.Arch /B. Planning) will be held on April 7. 

Published: 14th March 2019 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Students exam hall examination

Image of students used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main dates have been rescheduled following the parliament elections.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced new dates by re-scheduling JEE Main dates. As per the new dates, the Paper 1 (B.E/ B.Tech) will be held on April 8, 9, 10 and 12. Paper 2 (B.Arch /B. Planning) will be held on April 7. 

Earlier the exams were scheduled to held from April 7 to 20th. 

The exam will be conducted online, computer-based mode only. The exam consists of two papers- Paper 1 for BE/B.Tech and Paper 2 for B. Arch/B. Planning.

The admit cards for the JEE Main will be released on March 20 on the official website – jeemain.nic.in. 

The General Election will be held on April 11, 18, 23 and 29 as well as on May 6, 12 and 19, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JEE Main 2019 JEE Main dates rescheduled Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp