National Testing Agency reschedules JEE Main 2019 dates due to Lok Sabha polls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main dates have been rescheduled following the parliament elections.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced new dates by re-scheduling JEE Main dates. As per the new dates, the Paper 1 (B.E/ B.Tech) will be held on April 8, 9, 10 and 12. Paper 2 (B.Arch /B. Planning) will be held on April 7.

Earlier the exams were scheduled to held from April 7 to 20th.

The exam will be conducted online, computer-based mode only. The exam consists of two papers- Paper 1 for BE/B.Tech and Paper 2 for B. Arch/B. Planning.

The admit cards for the JEE Main will be released on March 20 on the official website – jeemain.nic.in.

The General Election will be held on April 11, 18, 23 and 29 as well as on May 6, 12 and 19, 2019.