Pulwama village sends message of peace in temple restoration

ACHEN (PULWAMA) : At a time when polarisation is on the rise, the Achen village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, about 15 km from Lethpora where 40 CRPF men were killed in a suicide bombing on February 14, is sending a message of communal harmony as Muslims are helping the lone Pandit family in restoring an 80-year-old Shiva temple.Muslim masons, labourers, carpenters and painters are working tirelessly to restore the Swami Jagannath Asthanpan Bhairvi temple.

The temple was in ruins after all of 50-odd Pandit families moved to other parts of the country following the eruption of militancy in 1989. The sole Pandit family, comprising 14 members, continues to live in harmony with their Muslim neighbours. The temple is located adjacent to the Jamia Masjid. The mosque and the temple share the same path.

“Our family wanted to restore the temple. But we did not have the resources. So we spoke to the locals, including the Auqaf committee members, last year. All of them agreed to help restore the temple,” said Bhushan Lal, the purohit and head of the Pandit family.The locals approached Rural Development Department to seek funds for the restoration.

The Auqaf committee president Mir Nazir said they took up the issue with Advisor to Governor, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Shopian and other officials. “Finally, the government sanctioned `5 lakh,” he said.A local Abdul Ghaffar said restoration of the temple is a clear message to hate mongers. “We could not have finished the restoration without their support. Through this we want to send the message of peace and love,” Bhushan Lal said.The villagers are hopeful that once the restoration work is over and the temple is thrown open, more Pandit families would visit and it can turn into a “baby step” for their return to the Valley.