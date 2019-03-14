Home Nation

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray says no to son Aditya's poll ambitions

Published: 14th March 2019 01:19 AM

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's son Aditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's son Aditya Thackeray (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In the rise of sons across the political parties, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday played it safe with son Aditya with a firm no to his immediately jumping in the electoral fray. 

Thackeray also took a dig at Sharad Pawar while stating that unlike the NCP Chief, he not just cares for others’ children but, also never uses them for petty political gains.

A day after joining the BJP, Dr Sujay Vikhe-Patil called on Thackeray at his residence ‘Matoshree’ on Wednesday to seek his party’s support for his candidature in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While speaking to reporters after the meet Thackeray put to rest the speculations regarding Aditya's entry into the electoral fray this time.

“He will contest when he wishes to. However, this time, he will not fight elections,” Thackeray said while responding to queries.

Thackeray explained that just like the late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray, who did not hold him back from fighting elections, he too shall not do so with his son Aaditya. “But, this is not the time,” he added.

Thackeray also returned NCP Chief Sharad Pawar’s pinch.



Pawar had yesterday said while referring to Dr Sujay’s wish to contest the election that, “Fulfilling his immature desires is not the responsibility of other parties. One should himself fulfil his son’s desires, I will fulfil my child’s. Why should I fulfil another’s desires?”

Apparently responding to the jibe Thackeray said, “Like my own son, I care for others’ children as well. Using others children for petty political gains is not my party’s style of functioning.”

Thackeray also revealed some details of his meeting with CM Devendra Fadnavis last night but, kept mum on his party’s claim on certain Lok Sabha seats and the BJP’s response to the demand.

Six meets of party workers at regional headquarters in the state have been planned by the Shiv Sena-BJP over next five days, while the joint campaign would start by next weekend (April 24) in a rally at Kolhapur, Thackeray said.

Responding to another query, he said the alliance with the BJP has taken place and there will be no “stone throwing” from either side.

He added that he has never backstabbed anybody in the past and that he has always believed in attacking from the front. But, didn’t reveal details on a possible exchange of seats. 

It has been speculated that the Palghar Lok Sabha Constituency, where the BJP and Shiv Sena had a bitter fight during by-polls last year, is likely to go to Shiv Sena this year. However, Thackeray remained mum over the issue.


Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena Aditya Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 General Elections 2019 India Elections

