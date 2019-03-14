'Upset' over Congress' stand over Pulwama terror attack, key Sonia aide Tom Vadakkan joins BJP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader and AICC's former spokesperson Tom Vadakkan has joined the BJP. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad welcomed Vadakkan to the saffron party and gave him party membership at a function held in Delhi on Thursday.

Vadakkan said he was deeply hurt when the Congress questioned the integrity of the Armed Forces after the Pulwama attack.

Speculations are rife that Vadakkan would contest in the Lok Sabha polls from Thrissur.

Ravi Shankar Prasad told media persons that Vadakkan was inspired by the BJP's development politics.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, a couple of Congress leaders have migrated to the saffron party.