'Upset' over Congress' stand over Pulwama terror attack, key Sonia aide Tom Vadakkan joins BJP

Vadakkan said he was hurt at the situation within the Congress where it was not clear that who was the power centre.

Published: 14th March 2019 02:03 PM

Tom Vadakkan on Thursday joined the BJP. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader and AICC's former spokesperson Tom Vadakkan has joined the BJP. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad welcomed Vadakkan to the saffron party and gave him party membership at a function held in Delhi on Thursday.

Vadakkan said he was deeply hurt when the Congress questioned the integrity of the Armed Forces after the Pulwama attack.

Speculations are rife that Vadakkan would contest in the Lok Sabha polls from Thrissur.

Ravi Shankar Prasad told media persons that Vadakkan was inspired by the BJP's development politics.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, a couple of Congress leaders have migrated to the saffron party.

Tom Vadakkan congress BJP Pulwama attack Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 General elections 2019

