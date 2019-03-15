Home Nation

BJP-Shiv Sena alliance strong and impenetrable, says Devendra Fadnavis

Overcoming their strained ties, the BJP and Shiv Sena had last month announced a seat-sharing pact for the ensuing Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Thackeray_and_Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | File/ PTI)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Friday said the alliance between the BJP and the Shiv Sena was very strong and impenetrable.

Fadnavis was addressing a rally in here ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, where Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders of both the parties were present.

"The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is joining of hands of the Hindutva parties, which share a common ideology. It has stood the ground so far and will do so in future as well. Yeh Fevicol ka majboot jod hai! (It is a strong bond like that of Fevicol)," he said at the launch of the poll campaign.

"The alliance is impenetrable. Some people tried to separate us as they wanted to be in power, but once the alliance was announced, they started retreating," he said.

The BJP will contest 25 seats and Shiv Sena 23 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

Thackeray said he never allowed his party's differences with the BJP harm the interests of the state.

"BJP-Sena alliance has grown into a tall tree. In no case should we allow pests to eat into it. I don't believe in (poll) surveys. I trust more my self-confidence, which tells me that so overwhelming will be the victory that even 48 seats (in the state) would fall short."

In a lighter vein, Thackeray asked Fadanvis not to entertain Sharad Pawar if he wished to join BJP.

"The situation in the state is such that whenever BJP-Sena leaders criticise the opposition leaders, the next day they join the BJP-Sena. This makes me think if I should criticise or not? If I criticise Pawar today, he may join BJP tomorrow. But don't give him any room in the party," Thackeray said.

"We need to keep some people outside, else there would be no one left out for us to talk about," he added jokingly.

