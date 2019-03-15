Home Nation

737 Max 8 customers threaten to cancel orders post air crash, Boeing in $600 billion mess

On Thursday alone, two airlines, VietJet Aviation and Kenya Airways said they were reviewing their proposals to buy Max 8 jets. 

Published: 15th March 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Boeing's logo (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

The world’s largest planemaker may be headed straight to a protracted turbulence as its $600 billion-plus order book for 737 Max is likely to shrink with key customers threatening to cancel their orders or defect to rival Airbus in the wake of the Ethiopian Airlines crash last Sunday. 

On Thursday alone, two airlines, VietJet Aviation and Kenya Airways said they were reviewing their proposals to buy Max 8 jets. 

VietJet, which had doubled its 737 Max order to $25 billion only last month, said its decision will depend on the result of the investigation into the cause of the Ethiopian Airlines tragedy. 

Meanwhile, Kenya Airways is reportedly planning to switch to Airbus SE’s A320. 

Reports said Russia’s Utair Aviation is also seeking guarantees before taking delivery of the first of 30 planes. 

Indonesia’s Lion Air, which lost its Max 8 jet along with 189 people on board last October, is also reportedly planning to drop its $22 billion order for 737 Max 8 jetliners and switch to rival aircraft from Airbus. 

Boeing 737 Max 8. (Photo | AFP)

Separately, Garuda Indonesia plans to cut orders of the Boeing plane and a $5.9 billion order from a unit of Saudi Arabian Airlines hangs in the balance. 

The 737, which first entered service in the late 1960s, is the aviation industry’s best-selling model and Boeing’s top earner. The re-engineered Max version has racked up more than 5,000 orders worth in excess of $600 billion, including planes that have already been delivered.

Boeing, whose shares have lost 11 per cent of their value this week, faces escalating financial risk after two disasters involving its newest narrow-body jet in the past five months. 

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump expressed hope on Thursday that the grounding of 737 Max would be temporary. “I hope it is going to be for a short period of time,” he told reporters. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Boeing 737 MAX Ethiiopian airlines crash

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp