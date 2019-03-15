Home Nation

Election Commission bans use of animals in poll campaigns  

A party having reserved symbol depicting an animal should not make live demonstration of that animal in any campaign of the party/any of its candidates.

Published: 15th March 2019 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Birds and animals can no longer be used for election rallies and campaigns. Even display of animals in road shows or processions is totally banned. A party having reserved symbol depicting an animal should not make live demonstration of that animal in any campaign of the party/any of its candidates.The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a new manual on model code of conduct in this regard. 

In Karnataka, some regional and national parties as also independents whose symbols are birds and animals, have often used elephants, camels, parrots, peacocks, horses, donkeys, etc, in rallies, especially in villages and towns. BSP has been seen often using live elephants for highlighting their symbol. Wildlife conservationist D V Girish says, “We have seen this party hiring timber elephants for their party shows.”

Recently, animal welfare organisations petitioned the ECI, State Election Commissions and political parties for strict implementation of non-usage of animals during campaigns and rallies. According to them, animals were forced into the middle of screaming crowds. Even worse, they were often beaten, whipped, kicked and terrorised.

Political analyst Ratnakar Joshi said, “From now, newly registered parties will not get symbols of animals. Further, for propaganda — elephants, peacocks, parrots, etc — will have to  be stopped. But implementation of this order by district authorities is a tall order.”

Welcoming the directive, PeTA India CEO Dr Manilal Valliyate said, “Using animals in election campaigns is archaic and cruel. Political parties and candidates must stick to campaigns that don’t subject animals to frightening crowds.”A Congress worker said it will be difficult for independents and regional parties whose symbols are birds/animals. A Dalit activist and member of BSP said, “This is unfair. We look after elephants and have never subjected them to torture.” 

