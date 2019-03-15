Home Nation

Fodder scam: SC seeks CBI response on Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea

Yadav is lodged in the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Published: 15th March 2019 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Friday sought the CBI's response on a plea of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav seeking bail in three cases related to the multi-crore fodder scam.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to respond in two weeks on Yadav's plea challenging the January 10 verdict of the Jharkhand High Court rejecting bail to him in these cases.

The over Rs 900 crore fodder scam relates to fraudulent withdrawal of money from treasuries in the Animal Husbandry department in early 1990s when Bihar and Jharkhand were one state and the RJD was in power with Yadav the chief minister.

