Four Left parties to contest together in Jharkhand

By IANS

RANCHI: Denied a place in the Grand Alliance of opposition parties, four Left parties on Friday announced they will contest the Lok Sabha polls together in Jharkhand.

The leaders of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), Marxist Coordination Committee and Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist decided to go for an alliance.

They also decided to support parties willing to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"We have decided to contest from Koderma, Hazaribagh, Rajmahal and Palamau. The CPI will fight from Hazaribagh, the CPI-M from Rajmahal and CPI-ML from Koderma and Palamau," said MCC leader Sushanto Mukherjee.

The Congress, JMM, RJD and JVM-P have in principal agreed contest the Lok Sabha polls together. A formal announcement is yet to take place.