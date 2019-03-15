Home Nation

How four youngsters are setting a shining example of Hindu-Muslim harmony 

If you still believe that Hindus and Muslims don't happily coexist in our society, this post will change your mind. 

Humans of Bombay

Facebook post by Humans of Bombay. (Photo | Facebook)

By Online Desk

India has faced many trying times which tested its unity. Despite all the tough times, no one can deny that we Indians celebrate unity in diversity and it runs strong in our blood, at least for most of us.

At a time when the world is dealing with issues like religious fundamentalism, this Facebook post is a reminder that differences can't divide us. 

A popular Facebook page 'Humans of Bombay' recently posted a picture which is winning hearts on the internet for its beautiful message.

The post is about the friendship between three Muslim boys and a Hindu boy. Talking to HOB after their evening namaz, one of the boys says, "He’s a Hindu, but he still comes with us every day, after work, so that we can spend some time together. We pray for him and he prays for us – he even knows certain parts of the Quran by heart, and we’re learning the Gayatri Mantra from him!"

One can't help but look with awe at their level of maturity. They have a message on humanity to the world too. "There’s just one person up there, and He listens to all, no matter where you’re from. If the whole world understands that, then wouldn’t it just be heaven on earth?” the post read. 

Earlier last week, a popular detergent company faced a backlash online for an advertisement promoting Hindu-Muslim harmony. It made us question if humans are nothing more than the religion they practice.

A post like this in such trying times reminds us that humanity is not dead and we Indians follow the religion of faith in humanity. Like the good old times at school, let's take a pledge to ourselves saying 'India is my country and all Indians are my brothers and sisters...' because we love our nationality more than our religion.  

