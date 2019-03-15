Man beaten to death in Bareilly

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A man was allegedly beaten to death in Bareilly for refusing to let his neighbour’s cattle stay on his land. The issue later got a communal colour and a large number of policemen were deployed to bring the situation under control.

According to the police, Ram Swaroop, a resident of Nazarganj village, had a vacant plot of land. His neighbour Idris sought permission to tie his cattle for a few days and Swaroop agreed. Later, when Swaroop asked Idris to take his animals, he refused.

On Wednesday, the situation turned ugly when a group, led by Idris, beat up Swaroop. An injured Swaroop later died.

After getting to know of Swaroop’s death, Idris and his relatives fled leaving his wife behind.

Police have taken his wife into custody.