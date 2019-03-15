Home Nation

Nine Indian-origin persons missing in New Zealand mosque massacre: Envoy

In New Delhi, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that India's High Commission in New Zealand is in touch with local authorities for more information.

A police officer patrols at a cordon near a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. (Photo: AP)

NEW DELHI: Sanjiv Kohli, the Indian High Commissioner to New Zealand, has tweeted saying "there are nine missing persons of Indian nationality/ origin" after the terror attacks on two Christchurch mosques.

Kohli tweeted that official confirmation is still awaited. 

Earlier, at least 49 worshippers were killed in attacks on the Al Noor Mosque in central Christchurch and the Linwood Mosque in the city's outer suburb, in what appeared to be the worst attack on Muslims in a western country.

In New Delhi, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India's High Commission in New Zealand is in touch with local authorities for more information.

"Our mission is in touch with local authorities to ascertain more details. It is a sensitive matter and therefore we can't give confirmed numbers/names till we are absolutely certain," he said.

Meanwhile, MP Asaduddin Owaisi, president of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Party, said that an Indian has been shot at in the incident.

"A video from #ChristChurch shows one Ahmed Jehangir who was shot. His brother Iqbal Jehangir is a resident of Hyderabad & would like to go to NZ for Ahmed's family.

"I request @KTRTRS @TelanganaCMO @MEAIndia @SushmaSwaraj to make necessary arrangements for the Khursheed family," he said in a tweet.

"These are Mr. Khursheed's passport details. His brother is serious & his family has little support. I'm only requesting the immediate support of your good offices in expediting his visa process. He'll make all arrangements to travel to NZ by himself," Owaisi said in another tweet.

India's High Commission said that any Indian nationals affected by the attacks on two Christchurch mosques can contact the mission for assistance.

Expressing shock over the incident, the mission tweeted two contact numbers 021803899 and 021850033 for providing assistance.

"We are shocked to hear about the shooting in Christchurch. Any Indians needing assistance should contact us at 021803899 or 021850033," the Twitter account of the Indian High Commission in New Zealand said.

"Our prayers go out to everyone who is affected. Help us spread the word. Stay safe!!" it said.

Witnesses said that victims were shot at close range, with women and children believed to be among those killed.

The gunman was an Australian-born citizen, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in Sydney, describing him as "an extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist".

Approximately 200,000 Indian and Indian-origin people live in New Zealand.

There are over 30,000 Indian students in the country, according to the Indian High Commission's data on its website.

