Nun rape case: Sister Lucy Kalapura issued final notice to leave congregation

Kalapura told media persons Friday that the church authorities have given the notice asking her either to leave the congregation or to face ouster.

Nuns of Joint Christian Council protesting in Kochi against the delay in arresting Bishop Franco Mulakkal | File photo

By PTI

WAYANAD: A final notice has been issued by church authorities to the nun who took part in a protest against rape accused Franco Mullakal, former Bishop of the Jalandhar diocese, asking her to leave her congregation.

In its final notice, the Franciscan Clarist Congregation accused Sister Lucy Kalapura, belonging to its St Mary's province at Mananthavady, of leading a life which was against the "principles of religious life" and the rule of the congregation.

"It's sad that the church has asked me to leave the congregation. I joined the church when I was 17. I have lived a life following all the principles of religious life. I don't have any other life. My reply to the second warning letter earlier was very clear. I have explained my stand," she said.

The nun has been asked to give her explanation to Superior General sister at Generalate of the Congregation before April 16.

The congregation has termed as "grave violations", a Nun taking a licence, buying a car, taking a loan for it, publishing a book besides spending money without permission and knowledge of her superiors. The provincial superior had denied permission to Sister Lucy to publish her collection of poems. The nun, however, published her book "Snehamazhayil".

The congregation also termed as a "grave scandal" the Nun participating in discussions in TV news channels and writing articles for non-Christian newspapers, "levelling false charges against the Catholic leadership and belittling it."

The sister had invited the wrath of the Church leadership by participating in a street protest here in September 2018 by five nuns belonging to the Catholic religious order Missionaries of Jesus, demanding the arrest of Franco Mulakkal, who was accused of raping a nun.

