Home Nation

Patna High Court quashes criminal proceedings against Nitish in murder case

Kumar had challenged the proceedings initiated against him by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), Barh, who took cognizance of an FIR lodged at the Pandarak police station in Patna distri

Published: 15th March 2019 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Patna High Court

File photo of Patna High Court (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: The Patna High Court set aside the criminal proceedings initiated against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by a lower court in a 28-year-old murder case on Friday.

Justice A Amanullah passed the order on an application moved by Kumar, who heads the Janata Dal (United).

Kumar had challenged the proceedings initiated against him by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), Barh, who took cognizance of an FIR lodged at the Pandarak police station in Patna district.

In the FIR lodged on November 16, 1991, Kumar, who was then the Samata Party MP from Barh, was named as an accused, along with others, for the killing of one Sitaram Singh, who was killed during the Lok Sabha polls that year.

The ACJM, Barh had initiated criminal proceedings against Kumar in 2009, which was challenged by the chief minister before the Patna High Court the same year.

Justice Amanullah, who had reserved his order on the petition on January 31, quashed the proceedings on Friday.

It comes as a relief to the chief minister with the opposition parties, especially the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), targeting him over his name figuring in the murder case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Patna High Court Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Janata Dal (United)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp