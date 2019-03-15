Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi likely to be in Lucknow on Sunday, to launch party's poll campaign

If the Congress insiders are to be believed, Priyanka may launch the party's campaign from Allahabad - the birthplace of her great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Newly appointed general secretary of Congress, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to launch her party’s campaign soon and to finalise the campaign programme. She is expected to land in Lucknow on Sunday.

“Priyankaji is arriving here on Sunday to finalise the poll campaign,” said UPCC chief Raj Babbar while interacting with the media persons here on Thursday.

If the Congress insiders are to be believed, Priyanka may launch party's campaign from Allahabad - the birthplace of her great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru – and sail to Varanasi covering 100-km via Mirzapur.

The idea behind taking a river route to Varanasi from Prayagraj, as per Babbar, is to reach out to those living at the river banks and share the pain and agony of the last three decades.

In all probability, Priyanka’s poll programme will be finalised by Friday.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Commenting on the alleged confusions over joining the Samajwadi Party-BSP alliance, Babbar said it was a closed chapter now.

On the SP chief and former CM Akhilesh’s claim that Congress was part of the alliance with two seats, the UPCC chief said when in an alliance, partners sit together and thrash out a joint strategy. 

“None of this is happening here... I think this is enough an indication to understand the situation,” Babbar said.

Taking a jibe at the alliance leaders, Babbar claimed that they were showing if they were all-powerful and perfect. However, the agenda of the SP-BSP alliance and Congress was the same. 

“In a democracy, it is people who are all powerful. This should never be forgotten,” said UPCC chief.

