Punjab Police bust espionage ring, one arrested

The arrested agent was identified as Ram Kumar, who was working as an electrician with the MES in Jalandhar cantonment since 2013.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police has busted an espionage racket active in the state with the arrest of Ram Kumar, a resident of Fazilka District from Jalandhar.

Acting on specific inputs provided by reliable sources and sister agencies, the State Special Operations Cell of Intelligence has arrested an espionage agent.

During preliminary questioning, Ram Kumar has revealed that he is working as an electrician with MES in Jalandhar Cantt since 2013. He was befriended on social media by a Pakistan based Intelligence Operative. He was asked to provide information of Indian Army units located along Indo-Pak border and even
movement of army convoys in the area. He was also asked to provide details of specific army units.

Kumar has confessed to having passed sensitive military information to his Pakistani handler over social media platforms. Apart from providing information, he had provided mobile numbers of Military Officers to Pakistani Intelligence Operatives. In lieu of providing information, he has been paid money on
more than one occasion.

An official said, "Post-Pulwama incident, his handlers had become particularly inquisitive about the movement of army units. Besides this, two Mobile Phones and four SIM cards have been recovered from
him. The accused was produced in court today to seek police remand for unearthing the complete espionage racket active in the state.’’

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 3, 4, 5, 9 of Official Secrets Act (OSA) and 120-B IPC at Police Station SSOC Amritsar. Further investigations are on to check his social
media contacts.

