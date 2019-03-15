SP-BSP-RLD alliance to launch joint campaign from Deoband on April 7

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Chalking out a course of a joint campaign in Uttar Pradesh, the SP-BSP-RLD alliance leaders have decided to sound the poll bugle from Deoband in Saharanpur district on April 7.

BSP chief Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav along with RLD chief Chaudhary Ajit Singh will hold their first joint public rally for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at Deoband.

Notably, the western UP seats will go to polls in the first three phases of starting from April 11, 18 and 23.

As per the highly placed sources, the allies decided to launch the joint campaign during the auspicious days of Chaitra Navratri which will commence on April 6.

As per the senior SP leader and party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhury, the alliance leaders would weave their poll narrative around issue plaguing all the sections of society in general.

“People of every age and section are suffering in one way or the other under the present dispensation,” said Chaudhury.

He added that the alliance leaders would raise issues of unemployment, improper implementation of GST, the ‘disastrous demonetisation’ and the farmers’ distress.

“While traders community is miffed over GST, small scale industry closed down due to demonetisation. Youth is frustrated over joblessness, farmers are not getting their due,” claimed the SP leader.