Home Nation

SP-BSP-RLD alliance to launch joint campaign from Deoband on April 7

BSP chief Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav along with RLD chief Chaudhary Ajit Singh will hold their first joint public rally for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at Deoband.

Published: 15th March 2019 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 01:13 AM   |  A+A-

Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Chalking out a course of a joint campaign in Uttar Pradesh, the SP-BSP-RLD alliance leaders have decided to sound the poll bugle from Deoband in Saharanpur district on April 7.

BSP chief Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav along with RLD chief Chaudhary Ajit Singh will hold their first joint public rally for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at Deoband.

Notably, the western UP seats will go to polls in the first three phases of starting from April 11, 18 and 23.

As per the highly placed sources, the allies decided to launch the joint campaign during the auspicious days of Chaitra Navratri which will commence on April 6.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

As per the senior SP leader and party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhury, the alliance leaders would weave their poll narrative around issue plaguing all the sections of society in general.

“People of every age and section are suffering in one way or the other under the present dispensation,” said Chaudhury.

He added that the alliance leaders would raise issues of unemployment, improper implementation of GST, the ‘disastrous demonetisation’ and the farmers’ distress.

“While traders community is miffed over GST, small scale industry closed down due to demonetisation. Youth is frustrated over joblessness, farmers are not getting their due,” claimed the SP leader.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Samajwadi Party BSP RLD Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 General Elections 2019 India Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp