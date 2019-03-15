Home Nation

Supreme Court slams petitioner who wants Muslims sent to Pakistan

Over a period, frivolous PILs have seen a spike in the top court and Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi's attempts to discourage them has not halted the tide.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday took to task a petitioner whose PIL had sought that all Indian Muslims be sent to Pakistan and the Hindus there be brought to India.

Pulling up Sangat Singh Chauhan, who had moved the PIL, the bench of Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and Justice Vineet Saran said that they would pass "heavy strictures" against him and saddle him with "heavy cost".

Chauhan caved in as the bench asked him, "Are you serious about arguing this matter."

"No", he said and Justice Nariman dismissed his plea, sparing him any strictures or cost.

Counsel Charan Lal Sahu later told that the PIL was simply dismissed as the court had warned Chauhan that if he pressed for it, then they would impose cost.

As a matter of procedure, every petition is scrutinized for defects by the top court registry but this PIL appears to have escaped scrutiny.

